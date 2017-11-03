Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Nov. 3, 2017
- Scenic has unveiled more of what awaits cruisers traveling aboard their upcoming Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse. New excursions, covered by the line’s all-inclusive fares, include the opportunity to spend Christmas Day 2018 surrounded by the king penguins of South Georgia island, to search for Svalbard reindeer in Norway’s Arctic north, and to take tea with Lord and Lady Dunleath at their estate, Ballywalter Park, in Northern Ireland.
- Costa Cruises has announced the name for its newest vessel – Costa Venezia – during a coin ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard. The 5,260-passenger ship will hold an inaugural world cruise from Trieste, Italy, to Shanghai, before entering regular service for the Chinese market. The theme extends beyond the name, with a celebration of Venetian art, food, music, and Carnival culture on board.
- Tortola Pier Park has announced that as of the first of November, several landmark businesses at the shopping, dining, and entertainment facility have reopened following the passing of Hurricane Irma. “We are happy to once again open the facility to residents and visitors, providing a variety of services that we have all come to love and enjoy,” says Meslyn Allan, Leasing & Marketing Manager of Tortola Pier Park Ltd. “This partial reopening represents a significant milestone in our recovery process and sends a positive message both locally and internationally that we are well on our way to once again becoming one of the premier cruise, shopping and entertainment facilities in the region.”
- Crystal Symphony has emerged from a month-long dry dock with a dramatic redesign that includes new spaces, connectivity upgrades, and luxury amenities. Guests on the luxury liner can now enjoy open seating at new onboard restaurants; enhanced, unlimited Wi-Fi; and new, spacious, butler-served Penthouses and Penthouse Suites.
Photo: Scenic Cruises