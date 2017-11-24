Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Nov. 24, 2017
- Tall-ship operator Star Clippers is offering round-trip sailings to Monaco for the other famous race, the Historic Grand Prix, in which same narrow streets used by today’s Formula One Grand Prix become the track for historic automobiles from pre-war “Voiturettes” to sports cars of the 1970s. Formula One fans can book cruises on Star Flyer for the F1 trials and races; the historical fans can book passage on Royal Clipper, the stately ship based on the 1902 clipper Preussen.
- AmaWaterways is partnering with James Beard Award-winning chef Joanne Weir by sponsoring her PBS show, Plates and Places with Joanne Weir and holding a special 7-night sailing, Taste of Bordeaux – Culinary Cruises Hosted by Joanne Weir. Fans of French food will sail the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers departing July 26, 2018, enjoying culinary presentations on board and food-and-wine excursions on shore.
- Ultra-luxury line Seabourn is amplifying its partnership with mindful health advocate Andrew Weil by offering two new Wellness Cruises with Dr. Andrew Weil in 2018. An Alaska itinerary will feature Dr. Weil and other medical experts presenting on topics from healthy aging to heart-healthy nutrition, while a Mediterranean sailing will see Dr. Weil and others present information on anti-inflammatory diets, heart-center meditation, and the healing power of laughter.
Photos: Star Clippers