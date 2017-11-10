Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Nov. 10, 2017
- Princess Cruises has released a time-lapse video of a landmark event – Caribbean Princess becoming the first neo-Panamax cruise ship to transit the newly widened Panama Canal. Previously, only vessels with a maximum width of 106 feet could enter the Agua Clara locks on the Atlantic side of the canal. But on October 26, Caribbean Princess – with a width of 118 feet and carrying 3,200 guests – sailed through the expanded locks for the first of 13 scheduled crossings.
- Two popular ports have reported record-breaking seasons this year. Quebec City has hosted an incredible 201,000 cruise passengers, an increase of 30 percent over 2017. And the Caribbean island of Nevis is expecting to increase their calls by 72 percent, representing 42 additional calls for the 2017-2018 season. The scheduled calls include seven ships visiting for the first time.
- Holland America Line is issuing a Best Price Guarantee for all pre-booked EXC tours, covering shore excursions on all ships and itineraries except Asia cruises. If you find a comparable shore excursion at a lower price than one you’ve already booked, Holland America Line will provide an onboard credit of 110 percent of the price difference.
Photo: Princess Cruises