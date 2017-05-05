Porthole Cruise News Briefs – May 5, 2017
- Three inspirational figures are joining O, the Oprah Magazine and Holland America Line for a July 15 cruise to Alaska aboard ms Eurodam. Oprah Winfrey and her magazine editors will be joined on board by SuperSoul 100 members India.Arie, the Grammy-winning songwriter; Angela Davis, the motivational speaker and fitness evangelist; and Glennon Doyle Melton, activist and author of Love Warrior and Carry On, Warrior.
- Norwegian Cruise Line has made its inaugural call on Havana May 2, when Norwegian Sky brought executives and guests to enjoy the Pearl of the Caribbean. The ship will sail a total of 53 weekly 4-day voyages to Cuba, with 52 including an overnight stay. “Our cruises to Cuba offer our guests a unique opportunity to engage in true cultural immersion with the freedom and flexibility to explore this destination on their own timetable and as they choose,” says Andy Stuart, president and CEO.
- Royal Caribbean International is returning to New Orleans after a 3-year hiatus, repositioning Vision of the Seas to sail to the Bahamas and Yucatan Peninsula. At the same time, Enchantment of the Seas is joining Liberty of the Seas in Galveston, giving greater access to the Caribbean for Gulf Coast cruisers this summer.
- Trippy rock pioneers are heading out to sea again on the fifth annual Cruise to Edge. Sales opened this week for the 5-night voyage departing Tampa February 3, 2018. Performers aboard Brilliance of the Seas include YES, Marillion, Steve Hackett, Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre, ELP’s Carl Palmer, Saga, Haken, the Adrian Belew Power Trio, Thank You Scientist, and many more.
- Carnival Cruise Line is offering pre-sale Wi-Fi packages on carnival.com, starting with Carnival Vista and Carnival Fascination but rolling out to the whole fleet this summer. The social, value and premium Wi-Fi packages give savings on particular activities – whether it’s checking email, messaging Facebook friends or streaming video. The pre-purchase packages cover the whole duration of the cruise; daily packages are available on board.
Photo: Holland America Line