Porthole Cruise News Briefs – May 19, 2017
- Bookings are open for the Premiere Voyage and 2018-19 inaugural Caribbean cruise season of Holland America Line’s ms Nieuw Statendam, due for delivery in Venice on December 1, 2018. Her maiden voyage will depart from Rome on a 14-day trans-Atlantic to Fort Lauderdale. The ship will then spend the winter season cruising roundtrip from the South Florida port on 7-day Caribbean itineraries, with select 3-, 4-, and 10-day options.
- Uniworld invites guests aboard SS Maria Theresa, to commemorate the 300th birthday of the great Habsburg ruler, Maria Theresa, on the Enchanting Danube itinerary. Guests will celebrate like Austrian royalty both on board and on shore throughout their 8-day journey from Budapest to Passau. From exclusive early-morning access to the world-famous Kunsthistorisches Museum to attending a private “Royal Anniversary” concert and dinner at a Viennese Palace, guests will have the opportunity to celebrate Maria Theresa’s legacy in the beautiful city of Vienna she once called home.
- Tiffany & Co. has debuted its first free-standing boutique aboard Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy. The store is located on Deck 4, Midship and offers a full selection of Tiffany jewelry, including engagement rings, Tiffany T, Return to Tiffany, and Atlas collections. The new store is part of the ship’s brand-new enhancements, which also include Sweet on You specialty ice cream shop, the Marvel Super Hero Academy, and Star Wars: Command Post experience in Disney’s Oceaneer Club.
Photo Credits: Holland America Line