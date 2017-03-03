Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Mar. 3, 2017
- One Ocean Expeditions is offering three small-ship adventure cruises to the Canadian Arctic and Antarctica with award-winning wildlife filmmakers Karen Bass and Neil Nightingale. The pair will give lectures, hold workshops, and offer advice for filming and photographing some of the most unique creatures and landscapes in the world. “This voyage is a wonderful opportunity for photography of all types, in stunning wilderness,” says Bass.
- Canadian newscaster Coleen Christie has been named the godmother of Emerald Waterways’ newest ship, Emerald Destiny. The Halifax-born anchor, producer, and creative director will christen the 186-guest, indoor-balcony ship in Vienna this May. Another two ships are joining the Emerald Waterways fleet this year: Emerald Liberté in France this April and Emerald Radiance in Portugal this May.
- Oceania Cruises has announced an Around the World in 180 Days voyage for 2019. The journey aboard the 684-guest Insignia will cover 45,000 nautical miles and nearly 100 ports on three continents, including departures from New York (January 11, 2019), Miami (January 14), or Los Angeles (January 30).
- Silversea Cruises has a new flagship. Silver Muse successfully completed sea trials at Fincantieri’s Genoa shipyard and is ready for her christening in Monaco on April 19, 2017. Her 2017 itinerary includes visits to 52 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Photo: One Ocean Expeditions/David Sinclair, Silversea Cruises