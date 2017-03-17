Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Mar. 17, 2017
- Seabourn is offering guests a new way to experience the wilderness of Alaska, with a 4-day overland adventure into Denali National Park. The “Denali Experience” will include aerial tours of mountain glaciers, an evening at McKinley Chalet Resort, a guided tour of the alpine tundra, and a scenic railway journey to Anchorage.
- Tauck will be doubling the size of its small-ship fleet by partnering with French-owned line Ponant on four new expedition yachts, due to start sailing in 2018 and 2019. “Today, Tauck utilizes five Ponant ships for 10 itineraries. By 2020, we’ll be sailing on nine Ponant ships,” says Tauck president Jennifer Tombaugh. “We’re destination explorers at Tauck and some destinations are best explored by both land and sea.” The first cruise on the expanded fleet will be Le Lapérouse’s tour of Iceland in July 2018.
- Luxury operator Oceania Cruises, in partnership with Canyon Ranch, will offer a wellness-focused series of four Mediterranean cruises starting this April. The “Wellness Tours Inspired by Canyon Ranch” will feature healthy menu choices (like egg-white omelets or steamed lobster), wellness tours (which include onshore experiences yoga classes or thermal baths), and signature spa treatments (like a Canyon Stone Massage or a detoxifying Seaweed Leaf Wrap).
- Cunard Line has unveiled details of the upcoming refurbishment of Queen Victoria. The estimated $40 million refit will bring the addition of 43 Britannia Club staterooms, refreshing of all Britannia staterooms, a redesign of Grand Suites and some Penthouse Suites, and the introduction of a new Chart Room bar and an intimate Britannia Club restaurant.
- Princess Cruises will be having a multi-million-dollar renovation of its own, with Caribbean Princess entering dry dock in Freeport for two weeks starting March 26. The ship will be wired for the new Ocean Medallion service, as well as receiving a Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center, upgraded Movies Under the Stars, 3,200 new Princess Luxury Beds, interconnecting staterooms, and a new suite category: Club Class Mini-Suites.
