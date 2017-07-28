Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Jul. 28, 2017
- Norwegian Cruise Line has begun bookings for 4-day roundtrip cruises from Port Canaveral to Havana. Guests who book one of the Norwegian Sun Cuba cruises by August 31 can get $50 in onboard spending, and those booking now through August 7 can enjoy $50 deposits as well. The ship will undergo a 2-and-a-half-week dry dock in April 2018 before beginning the Cuba service in May 2018.
- The all-suite paddlewheeler American Duchess has arrived in New Orleans for final preparations before her August 14, 2017, inaugural sailing. Everything from the hull up was assembled in Morgan City, Louisiana, and underwent sea and river trials under Coast Guard supervision. The 166-guest vessel will join American Queen, sailing itineraries on the Mississippi River and tributaries, with overnight stays in cities like Nashville and New Orleans.
- You can come aboard the ultra-luxurious Seven Seas Explorer without ever leaving your seat, thanks to Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ new 360-degree virtual tour. The online showcase marks the first anniversary of the ship’s launch, allowing guests to explore the lavish atrium, the Compass Rose restaurant, the Meridian Lounge, and the Canyon Ranch SpaClub, as well as taking a moment to appreciate Seven Seas Explorer’s art collection.
