Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Jul. 14, 2017
- On August 21, 2017, musical performers DNCE will headline Royal Caribbean International’s solar eclipse viewing party with a surprise guest aboard the 7-night Total Eclipse Cruise aboard Oasis of the Seas, which sets sail from Port Canaveral on August 20.
- Expedition cruise line Australis has announced that its new ship, Ventus Australis, currently under construction in Chile, will begin expedition cruises January 2, 2018, in remote Patagonia, which is now available for booking. Ventus Australis will follow the path of Charles Darwin on his first voyage to the Americas before heading to the Galapagos.
- Norwegian Cruise Line revealed the lineup for its 2017/18 Meet the Winemaker Cruises where guests can partake in a variety of enriching onboard experiences with famed winemakers and industry experts. The lineup includes Michael Mondavi, Aaron Sanchez, Gerard Bertrand, Bill Whiting, and Salvatore Ferragamo, who will be sailing various itineraries aboard Norwegian Dawn and Norwegian Escape.
Photo: Royal Caribbean International