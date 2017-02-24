Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Feb. 24, 2017
- Expedition line Hurtigruten has cut steel on a groundbreaking hybrid ship at Kleven Yards, Norway. MS Roald Amundsen, a 530-guest ship rated to ice class PC-6, will be powered by a combination of diesel and electrical batteries, giving it the ability to cruise for short periods totally emissions-free, and using 20 percent less fuel overall. The ship’s 2018/2019 inaugural season will be spent cruising Antarctica and the Chilean fjords.
- Norwegian Cruise Line guests will have more chances to experience the magic of Cirque Dreams & Dinner, with the one-of-a-kind theatrical dining experience appearing on Norwegian Getaway in May. New shows – Cirque Dreams Epicurean, Cirque Dreams and Steam, and Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy: The Broadway Hit – will also open on Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Breakaway this spring. Each reimagined show will feature an all-new menu, with stunning performances unfolding after coffee and dessert are served.
- Carnival Sensation has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation following a 2-week dry dock in Freeport. New spaces on board include Guy’s Burger Joint, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar, Alchemy Bar, Cherry On Top, and the Camp Ocean kids’ area. The Miami-based ship is the third from Carnival’s fleet to undergo refurbishment this year.
- Oceania Cruises, celebrated for its culinary offerings, is introducing special Cuban menus on all Cuba sailings, starting with Marina’s March 7 voyage. On the Terrace Café, Cuban tapas will be available for sampling, while in the Grand Dining Room, dishes like picadillo de carne (seasoned minced beef), escabeche (tart, savory fish), and crema de malanga (creamy, garlicky soup) will be featured. Signature Cuban cocktails like mojitos and daiquiris will be served poolside along with drinks made from local tropical fruits.
