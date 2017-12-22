Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Dec. 22, 2017
- Norwegian Cruise Line has announced its 2019 summer itineraries, with cruises aboard five ships sailing in Europe, three cruising to Alaska, and two calling on Bermuda as well as itineraries that include the Bahamas and Florida, the Caribbean, Canada and New England, and the Hawaiian islands. Highlights include Norwegian Bliss sailing new 7-day Glacier Bay voyages departing each Sunday from Seattle, Norwegian Dawn returning to New York City after a bow-to-stern renovation, Norwegian Epic sailing the Med, and Norwegian Breakaway returning to Miami to sail 7-day Caribbean itineraries to ports of call including St. Thomas, San Juan, and Cozumel.
- At the MSC Seaside christening, MSC Cruises announced a new partnership with Joe Bastianich, an award-winning restaurateur, author, and TV personality with 30 successful restaurants worldwide – including Babbo and Del Posto in New York, and Carnevino in Las Vegas. Bastianich will create a signature dish exclusively for MSC Seaside that will be featured on the Elegant Night menu. He becomes the newest addition to the line-up of internationally renowned chefs and restaurateurs partnering with MSC Cruises, which also includes Chef Roy Yamaguchi.
- Carnival Corporation is teaming up with Univision to produce a new, original, Spanish-language television show, La Gran Sorpresa (“The Great Surprise”). The show follows families sailing aboard ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line as they use the power of travel to overcome hardships created by illness, separation and other challenges. Three of Carnival’s other series on ABC and NBC have already been renewed for a second season, ranked as number one or number two in their time slots.
- Riviera River Cruises is introducing two new Christmas markets cruises for December 2018. The Danube’s Imperial Cities and Yuletide Markets cruise begins and ends in Budapest, with stops at Bratislava’s old town and Vienna’s St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets cruise begins and ends in Cologne, taking in modern Frankfurt, the quaint passageways of Koblenz, and the year-round Christmas market of Rüdesheim.
