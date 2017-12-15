Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Dec. 15, 2017
- Carnival Cruise Line has two items of note this week:
- Carnival Fascination is undergoing a multi-million-dollar dry dock, adding venues like Guy’s Burger Joint, Bonsai Sushi Express, and Alchemy Bar. After the makeover, scheduled from February 4 to 17, 2018, the ship will resume 7-day Southern Caribbean cruises from San Juan.
- … And the line is celebrating the launch of Carnival Horizon with a “scent-sational” vending machine dispensing free cans of real island air infused with Caribbean aromas. The pop-top cans feature Sugarcane Rum from St. Kitts, Banana Orchid from Grand Cayman, Puerto Rican Coffee, and Island Coconut from Cozumel, as well as an Ocean Breeze aroma representing the sea. The #OpenFun promotion also includes a sweepstakes, running through December 16, offering chance to win a free cruise to those sharing their favorite vacation scent on social media with the #OpenFun hashtag.
- Princess Cruises has just announced the line’s largest fall deployment to Canada and New England, with three ships visiting 16 destinations from New York City to Quebec – and even as far afield as Greenland. Optional Cruisetours take guests to either Niagara Falls and Montreal or to historical American sites from Monticello to Gettysburg.
- Windstar Cruises has appointed an experienced maritime veteran to a brand new post, welcoming Captain James Griffiths to a position as expedition captain. The former captain of Wind Spirit and Star Legend will now be overseeing the Signature Expeditions program, assembling the expedition team of naturalists guiding guests on fascinating Alaskan adventures.
