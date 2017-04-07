Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Apr. 7, 2017
- UnCruise Adventures has added a seventh ship, 88-guest replica coastal steamer S.S. Legacy, to its Alaska fleet, which will be sailing seven new itineraries in 2018. The new voyages include visits to the adventure outpost of Haines and the native village of Kake, pre-cruise fishing and flightseeing in Petersburg, wilderness explorations in Stikine-LeConte Glacier and Baranof Island, and additional days on Seattle departures spent exploring Washington’s Olympic Park.
- Luxury river operator Uniworld is now accepting bookings for its new brand, U by Uniworld, aimed at cruisers between the ages of 21 and 45. Cultural experiences include visiting the world’s largest cocktail exhibit, kayaking up to UNESCO World Heritage sites, and inviting local DJs on board. U by Uniworld will be available on nine European itineraries beginning in spring 2018.
- Norwegian Cruise Line has extended its Cuba cruises through 2018, with 33 Miami round trips planned – including 32 overnight visits to Havana. “Cuba is a spectacular destination and we are seeing incredible demand from our guests to experience the beautiful and cultural-rich city of Havana and her warm and friendly people,” said Andy Stuart, the line’s president and chief executive officer.
- MSC Cruises will be hosting a soccer theme cruise with a special guest – FC Barcelona’s star forward Hristo Stoichkov, widely considered the best Bulgarian player of all time. Fans booking the Miami cruise can enjoy one-on-one time with Stoichkov, a Q&A session, opportunities for autographs, a screening of career videos by the pool, soccer-themed trivia, a charity auction raising funds for the Hristo Stoichkov Foundation, and a goal-kicking contest with special coaching from Stoichkov himself.
- After revealing details of their new flagship, Silver Muse, Silversea Cruises unveiled a new “art in motion” salon concept with Zàgara Beauty Spa, in which guests can create their own spa experience based on all five senses. A Mood Room has personalized music, video, and lighting; infused oils and teas stimulate or relax; and services range from the Amethyst Crystal Sound Bath Healing Treatment to a barbershop offering luxury facials and shaves.
