Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Apr. 28, 2017
Posted on April 28, 2017 in Cruise News, Crystal Cruises, Cuba, Grand Majestic River Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean International
0 Comments
Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Apr. 28, 2017
- The newly revitalized Empress of the Seas has become the first Royal Caribbean International ship to call on Cuba. The visit, part of a 5-night sailing from Miami, took place on April 24, 2017. Guests rode in 1950s classic American cars to locations around the city, taking in the Havana Club Museum and the thriving musical culture.
- Crystal Cruises has unveiled a new way to preview luxury cruises aboard Crystal Serenity and Crystal Mozart, with 360-degree interactive videos. The “Crystal Preview” virtual-reality tours take viewers to different locations on the vessels and in the Northwest Passage (including polar bears and icebergs) or along the Danube (like Vienna’s Belvedere Palace and the Salzburg countryside). The line plans to have similar EXP360 experiences for Crystal Symphony and Crystal Esprit by fall 2017.
- Holland America Line spent April 27 decked out in orange, decorating ships in the Netherlands’ signature color to mark the birthday of King Willem-Alexander. The celebration also extended to special menu offerings and shipboard festivities. “Holland America Line takes great pride in our Dutch heritage that dates back more than 144 years, and King’s Day allows us our guests and employees to join in the celebration to honor King Willem-Alexander and our company’s rich history,” said line president Orlando Ashford.
- A new cruise line has opened for business on America’s rivers. Starting this September, Grand Majestic River Cruises will operate a luxury paddle-wheeler, Grand Majestic, on the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. This is the first overnight riverboat cruise company based in the Cincinnati area since the Delta Queen Steamboat Company, formerly Greene Line Steamers, moved from the Cincinnati riverfront in the early 1980s.
Photo: Royal Caribbean International