Port Guide: Nassau and New Providence Island

One of the most popular ports of call in the world is Nassau, which is located on the island of New Providence, the most populated of the 700 islands that make up the Bahamas. Since Nassau is one of the most frequented and favorite ports in the Caribbean, it is a wonderful host and knows how to entertain the cruisers who want to explore all that New Providence and its capital city Nassau have to offer!

Your time in Nassau can be as relaxing or adventurous as you’d like, as there are a variety of different options for fun as well as exciting shore excursions from your ship. Choose from activities like historical and culinary tours, duty-free shopping, water-oriented adventures like snorkeling, parasailing, and diving, or enjoy a day trip to discover other neighboring islands. Here are some of the most popular ways to spend port time on New Providence Island in Nassau, Bahamas.

There is plenty to see and do during your time on New Providence Island, and definitely something everyone will enjoy. Here are some of the top places to explore, adventures to experience, and popular things to do while visiting this beautiful island during your Bahamas cruise.

Port Guide to Nassau on New Providence

Blackbeard’s Tower

Catch a taxi and visit the remains of Blackbeard’s Tower while on New Providence Island. Learn more about Edwin Teach, known as the infamous Blackbeard, and how he became a pirate while living in New Providence in 1716. The crumbling masonry of the tower was his home and guests are welcome to visit at no charge.

Downtown Nassau

The downtown area of Nassau is located just steps from your cruise ship at Prince George Wharf. The shops on Bay Street are just a leisurely 10-minute walk away and are the perfect place to start your exploration of Nassau on New Providence Island. Enjoy historic sites, museums, and popular landmarks, as well as eclectic souvenir shops, bustling restaurants and bars, and colorful local markets for you to explore. Grab a t-shirt from Parana Joe’s, hand-made Bahamian products at the Straw Market, or a bite to eat and a cold beverage at the Hard Rock Café. Also, be sure to indulge on an amazing treat at the Bahamas Rum Cake Factory like yummy flavors of rum cakes like Pina Colada, banana, and chocolate.

Beach It

No trip to the Bahamas is complete without a visit to one of the amazing beaches on New Providence Island. Cabbage Beach on Paradise Island was named one of the best beaches in the world due to its crystal blue waters and whites sandy shores, Junkanoo Beach is a popular beach that offers an upbeat atmosphere with plenty of spring break type action, and Cable Beach is popular beach near most of the resorts and offers great sunbathing and playing in the water, making it perfect for families.

Nassau Straw Market

The iconic straw market is a must visit while in port on New Providence Island. Located in the heart of Nassau Town on Bay street, cruise guests will find authentic handcrafted Bahamian items like straw baskets and hats, carved wood animals, unique pieces of jewelry, clothing, and more. Experience the culture of the Bahamas and take home a trinket from local artisans to remind you of your time spent on the beautiful Island of New Providence.

RELATED: A Taste of Nassau

Walk Queen’s Staircase

One of the most popular landmarks in Nassau, the Queen’s Staircase (known to locals as 66 Steps), is a great way to spend some time during your port day in Nassau. Located downtown at Fort Fincastle, the Queen’s Staircase is said to have provided a direct route from Fort Fincastle to Nassau City and was named in honor of Queen Victoria, who reigned in Britain for 64 years from 1837 to 1901.

Eat and Drink the Day Away at Arawak Cay

Just a cool 10 minutes from the cruise pier, Arawak Cay is a popular location along Nassau’s waterfront that is home to a variety of unique local eateries and places to grab a Bahama Mama cocktail. Arawak Cay is referred to as “fish fry” by locals because all of the restaurants serve locally caught fish, as well as conch salads and fritters as their main dishes. You can also grab all of your favorite Bahamian cocktails like frozen daiquiris and Bushwhackers from places like Goldie’s Conch House and Twin Brothers at Arawak Cay.

The popular cruise of Nassau on New Providence Island in the Bahamas is popular cruise port offers guests beautiful beaches, friendly people, an abundance of nature, and a plethora of history and attractions, making it one of the best and most exciting cruise destinations today.