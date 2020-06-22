fbpx

June 22, 2020

MSC Cruises Announces New Homeport For Two Ships

An MSC ship visits Ocean Cay

Fort Lauderdale-based MSC Cruises has announced that Port Canaveral will be the new homeport for two of their ships this upcoming winter. MSC Seaside will begin sailing from Port Canaveral beginning in November and MSC Divina at the end of March 2021. This will be the first time MSC Cruises has used Port Canaveral as a home port for cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean. 

Cruising from Port Canaveral

In a press release announcing the decision, MSC Cruises cited the popularity of nearby Orlando and the attractiveness of an extended stay at one of the many theme parks before or after a cruise. 

“Port Canaveral has always been an extremely popular port with cruisers. It is easily accessible, offers innovative and modern terminals and provides convenient access to many attractions in the surrounding area. We are thrilled at MSC Cruises to bring two of our modern and glamourous cruise ships, MSC Seaside and MSC Divina, to such a high-demand port for the first time, with sailings year-round to the sunny Caribbean and The Bahamas,” said Rubén Rodriguez, President of MSC Cruises USA. “As we look toward the upcoming year, we are eager to bring our guests back to sea when the time is right, with health and safety as a top priority, following guidance from national and international health authorities. We are also excited to expand our presence in North America with new and enriching cruise experiences.”

Guests can choose between three-, four- and seven-night cruises departing on Sundays and Thursdays to the Bahamas and Caribbean. The itineraries include a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the private island resort in the Bahamas developed in the past year by the cruise line. MSC Cruises transformed Ocean Cay into a one-of-a-kind destination within a living coral reef marine reserve for guests to enjoy. 

About Port Canaveral 

The second-busiest cruise port in the world behind Port Miami, Port Canaveral sees well over 4 million cruise passengers each year. 

“We’re very pleased to welcome MSC Cruises to Port Canaveral and excited to be the homeport for the beautiful MSC Seaside and MSC Divina,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “This exciting new partnership is an endorsement of our commitment to excellence and the investments we’ve made in our cruise operations. We’re looking forward to working together with our new cruise partner providing the best possible experience for their guests.”

Have you cruised from Port Canaveral? Let us know in the comments below!

