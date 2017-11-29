Popular On-Air Personality Elvis Duran Named Godfather for Norwegian Bliss

Cruise News – Nov. 29, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that Elvis Duran, nationally syndicated radio and digital personality and on-air host of iHeartMedia’s top rated, “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” will serve as godfather of its newest ship, Norwegian Bliss.

As godfather, Elvis will have an honorary role in the official ship christening ceremony on May 30, 2018, at Pier 66 in Seattle. The line’s 16th ship will sail weekly 7-day Alaska cruises during her inaugural summer season and, beginning in November 2018, will sail 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruises from PortMiami.

In the maritime world, it is a longstanding tradition to name a godparent of a new vessel and the honor is given to an individual who will officially christen a new ship, and remain in their role for the life of the ship.

While the ship is docked in Seattle on May 30, 2018, Elvis will join Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s president and CEO, Frank Del Rio, and Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO, Andy Stuart, in the tradition of breaking a bottle of champagne against the ship’s hull and officially christening the vessel. Elvis joins the family of high profile godmothers and godfathers for the brand including Pitbull, Kim Cattrall, Reba McEntire, Rosie O’Donnell, Chinese pop star Wang Leehom, and the Radio City Rockettes.

“Elvis Duran epitomizes the high-energy and liveliness that the ship represents and we’re very excited to have him join the family as godfather to Norwegian Bliss,” said Stuart. “As one of the most beloved radio hosts in history, Elvis’ commitment to entertainment and bringing laughter and joy to his listeners each day is exactly why we believe he is the perfect fit to represent Norwegian Bliss.”

Elvis Duran has become a household name in the industry since he began hosting the daily morning radio show on New York’s Z100 in 1996. Over the years, he has continuously shown his devotion to his listeners by seeking new ideas, fun games, and exciting interviews with celebrities. His radio career has spanned 30 years and today, the award-winning “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” on WHTZ, New York’s Z100, is syndicated nationally by Premiere Networks on nearly 80 radio stations across the country and available digitally on iHeartRadio, reaching more than 10 million monthly listeners.

“I am honored to be named godfather for Norwegian Bliss,” said Elvis Duran. “This incredible ship and all the innovative activities on board, from the race track to Broadway shows, perfectly reflect the energy and excitement of our morning show and we are looking forward to bringing our loyal listeners along for this once-in-a-lifetime experience. I can’t wait until she arrives next May!”

Photos: Norwegian Cruise Line, Judi Cuervo