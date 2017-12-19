Ponant to Build Electric Hybrid Cruise Icebreaker

Cruise News – Dec. 19, 2017

French cruise line Ponant, a leader in luxury polar expeditions, has confirmed an order for the first electric hybrid cruise icebreaker that will be propelled by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). PONANT Icebreaker will be built by Vard, Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary, with delivery scheduled for 2021.

Ponant is working with international experts to execute this world first, including Aker Arctic, an internationally renowned company specializing in the development and design of the most demanding icebreaking vessels; Wärtsilä for the best dual-fuel diesel engines on the market; GTT, the supplier of an innovative storage technology for LNG fuel; ABB, a supplier of the most powerful Azipod® units on the market and electric hybrid structures; and Stirling Design International and Aker Arctic, who jointly created the ship’s design.

With just 135 staterooms and luxury service, the innovative vessel is Clean Ship certified and environmentally friendly. The ship will take passengers to never-explored polar destinations on itineraries designed by the line’s research and development department, such as the true geographic North Pole (90 degrees north latitude), the Weddell Sea, the Ross Sea, and Peter I Island.

The 460-foot-long PONANT Icebreaker will feature a fleet of 16 expedition Zodiacs, two onboard helicopters, two panoramic restaurants, a grill restaurant, and a spa & wellness center. Its PC2 Polar Class reinforced hull was designed to combine forward sailing modes through compact ice and reverse sailing in extreme ice conditions. With its innovative design, PONANT Icebreaker will offer unrivalled ice performances compared with classic icebreakers.

Photo: Ponant