fbpx

SEARCH

This Royal Caribbean World Cruise Sails to All Seven Continents
Cruise News
888 views
888 views

This Royal Caribbean World Cruise Sails to All Seven Continents

Evan Gove - October 20, 2021
480 Views
Theresa Christine
October 21, 2021

Polar Prep: How to Get Ready for the Adventure of a Lifetime
Click on the icons below to share this post

Is the untouched nature of the polar regions calling you? If a polar expedition piques your interest, packing the right gear is the easy part — it’s the not-so-tangible tasks that prove most challenging. Don’t let the extreme weather, the distance, or even the threat of a bumpy Drake Passage deter you from exploring these locations. After all, a polar expedition is about the journey and the destination.

Polar Appeal 

The polar regions encompass two locations: the Arctic in the north and the Antarctic in the south. Eight countries are in the Arctic (including Norway, Russia, and the United States), and people have lived in this region for centuries. The Antarctic is governed internationally by way of the Antarctic Treaty System and has no year-round communities, other than a small number of scientists.

One of the biggest draws in either region is the wildlife and landscape. The animals you encounter vary depending on the location — polar bears live in the Arctic, for instance, while penguins call the Antarctic home — and nothing compares to watching these creatures in their natural habitat. Polar regions also promise ice in every mesmerizing shade of blue, intricate fjords, and bleak yet brilliant landscapes. They’re ideal destinations for adventurous souls, photography lovers, or anyone seeking an unforgettable holiday.

“Many of the polar regions, both north and south, are inaccessible in any other way, and through small ship expedition vessels you get into those hard-to-reach areas and experience the breathtaking scenery and wildlife up close,” says Lisa Bertini, Director of Sales, The Americas, for Aurora Expeditions. “The sheer magnitude of seeing an iceberg for the first time or spotting a polar bear crossing the ice is truly life-changing.”

Excerpt Only. Click to Read the Full Article.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

Let us know your comments!

Click on the icons below to share this post
################
Theresa Christine
Author

Theresa Christine often writes about unusual experiences in unique places, interesting locals doing extraordinary things, and design-focused destinations. Her work has taken her to all seven continents, from snorkeling between tectonic plates in Iceland to riding on an octopus art car with Susan Sarandon at Burning Man. When not traveling, she is in Los Angeles with her husband and beloved cat.

Cruising, Italian Style
Featured
937 views
937 views

Cruising, Italian Style

Steve Leland - October 12, 2021
Singapore Opens For Vaccinated Americans, Canadians
Cruise News
1009 views
1009 views

Singapore Opens For Vaccinated Americans, Canadians

Evan Gove - October 11, 2021
Flavor Stars: Chefs Anthony Sasso and Steven Raichlen
Cruise Magazine
889 views
889 views

Flavor Stars: Chefs Anthony Sasso and Steven Raichlen

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine - October 11, 2021
<i>MSC Seashore</i> Naming Ceremony to Take Place at Ocean Cay
Cruise News
1047 views
1047 views

MSC Seashore Naming Ceremony to Take Place at Ocean Cay

Evan Gove - October 8, 2021

The Latest

This Royal Caribbean World Cruise Sails to All Seven Continents
Cruise News
888 views
888 views

This Royal Caribbean World Cruise Sails to All Seven Continents

Evan Gove - October 20, 2021

Here's something not many people can say: I've been to all seven continents.  If you book yourself a cabin on board Royal Caribbean International's Serenade of the Seas…

6,807Followers
1,070Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2021 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions