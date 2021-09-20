Pfizer Vaccine Safe for Kids Age 5 to 11

Click on the icons below to share this post









Just as schools all around the country are getting back into the swing of things, drugmaker Pfizer has announced their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5 through 11 according to the results of the most recent clinical trials. The trials found that the vaccine produced a “robust” immune system response among the 2,200 children who participated. Pfizer plans to submit their findings to the Food and Drug Administration for review as soon as possible.

In the trials, children were given shots three weeks apart consisting of about one-third the dosage given to adults. According to researchers at Pfizer, the immune system response was similar to the results seen in tests for 16 to 25 year olds.

“Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of people ages 12 and older from around the world have received our COVID-19 vaccine. We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Pfizer. “Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination. These trial results provide a strong foundation for seeking authorization of our vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, and we plan to submit them to the FDA and other regulators with urgency.”

RELATED: FDA Officially Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Considering how quickly the FDA reviewed Pfizer’s data for 12 to 15 year olds, there’s hope that by the end of October, the vaccine will be approved for anyone over the age of five. Pfizer is hoping to have trials for those under 5 years of age later this year.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only one currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Rival vaccine-maker Moderna has submitted everything necessary for approval, they’re just waiting on the FDA for review.