Perks of Staying at Fort Lauderdale Hotels Not Close to Port

Are you an anxious traveler? You know, the kind that’s packed a week in advance, shows up to the airport three hours too early and generally stresses about every little detail when it comes to getting from one place to another?

Those people tend to think they have to stay as close to the port as possible the night before a cruise, but there are great hotels in Fort Lauderdale which make it easy to cruise thanks to shuttle to port ride services that every traveler will appreciate. Whether you’re staying in the middle of the action at a place like the Hampton Inn Ft. Lauderdale/Downtown Las Olas or playing in the sand at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, you’re just a quick shuttle ride away from the start of your vacation!

Fort Lauderdale is a beautiful city by the sea with lots to do and experience, but if you’re choosing your hotel strictly based on how close it is to port, you could be missing out on all the cool activities, great food and fun culture found in the Venice of America.

Do yourself a favor, book the hotel that makes your vacation fun AND convenient!

Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotels

It’s common for people when they cruise from Fort Lauderdale to book a hotel as close to port as possible. While this can make the ride to port a tiny bit shorter, there are plenty of Fort Lauderdale hotels on the beach that aren’t far from port and much closer to all the great sights, sounds and tastes of the area. Those who choose to book a luxury beachside hotel like the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach are staying in the heart of Fort Lauderdale’s famous stretch of beachfront bars, restaurants and attractions.

Looking to dine on fresh seafood? Terra Mare on Fort Lauderdale Beach offers a wide variety of local fish and crustaceans with stunning views of the beach from the oceanfront patio. It’s the perfect way to spend the evening after a day on the beach or by the pool before heading to the ship the next morning. The stretch of beach to the North and South of the restaurant is one of the most popular in all of Fort Lauderdale so make sure you don’t skip out on people watching!

Transportation Means Less Stress

The best part about spending time in the Sunshine State is the laid-back atmosphere. It’s easy to slip into vacation mode long before you set foot on your ship thanks to hotels on Fort Lauderdale Beach which offer convenient stay and go packages designed with cruisers in mind. Rather than spend your pre-cruise day worrying about making it to your ship safely and on time, a shuttle service from a hotel like Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach makes your life easy.

Plenty of major cruise lines sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale including:

Carnival Cruise Line

Celebrity Cruises

Costa Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line

Holland America Line

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Some may turn to ride-sharing apps or a private transportation company when it comes to getting to the ship, but not everyone feels comfortable spending so much on a ride, particularly with a complete stranger. If you drove your own car into town, park and stay packages keep your vehicle safe and sound while you soak up the sun on the ship’s lido deck. Not only do these services help reduce the stress of travel, but they can save you a few bucks on transportation costs as well. That’s more time, energy and funds you get to spend on doing the things that you love to do on vacation!