Perfect Pre-Cruise Prep in Portugal

The Transition … The Transition … The Transition

Could it really be only one day since my butt was crammed into an airline seat aboard a trans-Atlantic flight with a temperature that had to be hovering at the freezing mark? Between shivers and trying to ignore the screaming baby that was two rows back, I was still feeling the effects of the past week — the broken tooth and emergency dental visit, jury duty (that, thankfully ended after 3 1/2 hours), and the pre-vacation office crises that nearly killed me. But as the aircraft’s wheels touched down in Lisbon, all those stresses melted away and Viking River Cruises took over.

Through baggage claim, I saw my greeters front and center, their scarlet Viking shirts like beacons. In minutes, I found myself relieved of my burdensome luggage and whisked away to our luxury digs.

I’ve traveled to Lisbon for Viking River Cruises´ River of Gold, a week-long sailing of Portugal’s Douro River. The line is kicking the adventure off with a splash: a 2-night stay at the five-star Tivoli Avenida Liberdade, located on the chi-chi Lisbon equivalent of Fifth Avenue, designer shops dotting the tree-lined street and a charming market sitting just across from where the uniformed doorman welcomes us.

The effects of jet lag cut short our exploration of the elegant surroundings. The hotel´s sparkling circular swimming pool beckons, its lush shrubbery, flowering trees, and decorative wall of signature blue and white Portuguese tiles the perfect remedy for our foggy brains.

Refreshed and even a bit bronzed thanks to the stint beneath Portugal´s intense sunshine, we spruce up a bit and head to Seen, one of Lisbon´s hottest rooftop bars, conveniently located a short elevator commute away on the 9th floor of our lovely hotel. The view is spectacular — a riot of red-tiled rooves and the hilltop St. George Castle dazzle in the distance as we sip our mint-garnished port & tonics — a signature Portuguese concoction that combines tonic water and a crystal-clear dry port … something I never knew existed!

Already, I suspect Portugal holds surprises beyond its crystal-clear dry port. Dinner at our hotel’s lobby restaurant Cerejana Liberdade, one of two elegant dining spots on the property, confirms it. We devour delectable appetizers of prosciutto and a rich and buttery sheep’s-milk cheese served with pumpkin jam as we peruse a menu rich with seafood from the nearby waters, and a variety of “pots,” stew-like dishes served in brass … well … pots. Surprisingly, my favorite is açorda, an iconic Portuguese soup, a heady mixture of seafood in a sauce made from stale bread, eggs, garlic and olive oil — heavenly! The meal concludes with port — what else in this land of more than 50 port distilleries? — and a crispy apple galette garnished with a scoop of decadent cinnamon ice cream.

With that last bite, that last sip, exhaustion overtakes me. I return to the beautiful room at the magnificent property that Viking River Cruises has chosen to kick off our journey. I step into to the glorious marble bathroom to remove traces of the makeup applied 12 hours ago on a different continent before I slip into bed between luxury high-thread-count sheets. My last thought before surrendering to blissful sleep is: “Could it really be only one day since my butt was crammed into an airline seat aboard a trans-Atlantic flight with a temperature that had to be hovering at the freezing mark?”

— Judi Cuervo

Next Month: Sailing the Douro aboard Viking Helgrim