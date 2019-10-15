fbpx

Spend a Spooktacular Halloween in New Orleans Before You Cruise
Porthole Cruise Magazine - October 15, 2019
Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu Coming in 2022

When Royal Caribbean revamped their private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, earlier this year, it followed a trend seen across the cruise industry. More and more cruise lines have started their own private island resorts in the Caribbean and it’s rare these days that a cruise itinerary doesn’t have at least one day at a private island resort owned and operated by cruising’s biggest names. Royal Caribbean, clearly pleased with the positive feedback from guests at CocoCay this year, have announced a second private island resort, but this time on the other side of the world. 

Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu was just announced by Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley and it has sustainability at the forefront. 

Vanuatu is a chain of 80 or so islands in the South Pacific Ocean. The island chain grew in popularity in 2004 when it was the featured location of the hit TV show Survivor. Renowned for its pristine beaches and gorgeous flora and fauna, Vanuatu is what people think about when they picture their dream tropical vacation. 

RELATED: Perfect Day at CocoCay: Port Review

“We believe our destinations should be sustainably designed,” Bayley said. “That idea goes beyond simply protecting the ecological features of Lelepa and includes showing respect for the people and traditions that make this a special place.”

“Vanuatu is a true paradise for both our people and the visitors we welcome to our shores each year. Today marks a major step forward in our island nation’s close relationship with Royal Caribbean and one that will support sustainable growth for future generations,” the Prime Minister said. “The Ni-Vanuatu people look forward to welcoming Royal Caribbean guests from around the world to enjoy extraordinary adventures and relaxation during their Perfect Day at Lelepa.” 

According to Bayley, the new private island will not have the same look or feel of Perfect Day at CocoCay in order to appeal to visitors from all over the world. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

