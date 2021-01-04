Pandaw Unveils New Double-Size Suites

The popular Asian river cruise line Pandaw has something for guests to look forward to in 2021; brand new double-size suites on board their P Class ships in Vietnam, Cambodia and Burma. Measuring 336 square feet and with a private balcony and lounge, these new suites are designed with comfort and luxury in mind.

If you’re looking for an out-of-the-ordinary cruise vacation to make up for the cruise you didn’t get to take in 2020, why not skip the Caribbean this year and explore the incredible sights and sounds of Southeast Asia? Regions like the Mekong River are full of new adventures that every intrepid cruiser should enjoy and a cruise vacation is one of the best ways to see it all in a short time while also reaping the benefits of a luxury experience.

Colonial Style

Pandaw puts a lot of time and effort into the design and decor of their vessels including the recognizable brass and teak finishing found on board their fleet of river cruise ships. Space is always at a premium on a cruise ship no matter if it’s cruising the river deltas of Vietnam or the open ocean. These new cabin designs offer more space for guests to truly enjoy their experience.

Not only do the suites offer more space, but they come with a host of amenities as well. The minibar in the suite is fully stocked and an espresso maker means not having to leave the room for your morning coffee. A complimentary bottle of champagne awaits guests when they arrive in the suite and those who book will enjoy access to the ship’s spa for complimentary massages.

Pandaw has plans to resume operation in August of 2021 so you have plenty of time to book or upgrade an existing booking to a new double-size suite.