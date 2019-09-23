One Happy Family: Aruba Vacations Bring Everyone Together

It’s not easy to find a great family vacation these days. People are always looking for destinations which offer a mix of fun, relaxation and adventure to suit everyone’s needs. No matter what time of year you visit, a family vacation in Aruba has everything you need to get the most out of your trip. From a day spent on one of the many fantastic beaches or animal sanctuaries to exploring the island’s unique history, there’s always something fun and interesting to be found on this one happy island!

Beach Day with the Kids

The first thing people notice as they approach Aruba’s capital city of Oranjestad from a plane is the beach. Perfectly white with the most gorgeous blue water, Aruba’s beaches are an absolute treasure. No matter where you stay on the island, you’re never far from breathtaking ocean views and a beach chair underneath a Fofoti tree with your name on it.

Beachside resorts on the island are all very kid-friendly and offer fun activities for youngsters who want to do more than wiggle their toes in the sand with a good book. Snorkeling in the warm, shallow water is a great way to spend the afternoon or rent paddleboards and kayaks and explore the coastline, there’s almost too much to do in just one vacation!

Baby Beach is one of the best for kids thanks to it’s warm, shallow water. Since the lagoon was bolstered by people over the years, it offers protection from the surf so the water is very calm.

Here are Aruba’s Best Family Beaches:

Baby Beach

Eagle Beach

Surfside Beach

Hadicurari Beach

Rodgers Beach

Arashi Beach

Malmok Beach

Aruba’s Famous Butterfly Farm

On the Northern end of Aruba, visitors will find one of the most unique attractions on the island; The Butterfly Farm. Featuring butterflies from all over the world in all shapes, colors and sizes, The Butterfly Farm is a must-visit for those vacationing on Aruba for the first time. Get up close and personal with these beautiful bugs and learn more about their journey from crawling caterpillar to flying butterfly.

No matter what time of year it is, The Butterfly Farm is open and offering guided tours through the grounds for curious visitors. Guides also offer information and advice on how to attract butterflies to your own garden or yard at home. Did you know that red is butterfly’s favorite color? How about that they like to be in the sun? You’ll be a butterfly expert after just one visit!

Your Perfect Family Vacation

The best part about taking a vacation to Aruba is you won’t face any of the issues commonly seen with international travel. Aruba is one of the safest islands in all the Caribbean, so don’t hesitate to explore the island from top to bottom and immerse yourself in the more than 90 cultures and nationalities who call the island home. The best part? Most Arubans speak fluent English, Spanish, Dutch, Spanish and Papiamento, the island’s official language.

Also, the U.S. Dollar is widely accepted all over the island so you don’t have to worry about exchange rates or overspending while vacationing on a budget.

A Great Vacation Means a Happy Family

When is the last time you had a family vacation where you got to relax in the sun, splash around in the water and see some of the coolest sights in all the Caribbean? Aruba is the family vacation destination you’ve been looking for and the island is ready and waiting! Book one of the many beachside hotels and resorts or rent a vacation home and really live the high life.

It’s your family vacation, make it one you and the kids will remember!