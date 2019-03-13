One Day in Berlin

Berlin is a large city, so it is impossible to see everything in one day. In order to get the most information about Berlin’s important landmarks, taking a guided tour is a must. The guides are locals most of the time, and they can tell you a variety of historical and fun facts about the city. There are a variety of tours you can take in Berlin, including walking tours, biking tours, boat tours, or bus tours. If you are on a budget, consider taking advantage of a free walking tour of Berlin. Just don’t forget: if you liked your tour, then tip your tour guide!

Eating Berlin

Food is an important part of culture no matter where you go. Street food is very common and beloved in the capital of Germany. Döner is a type of kebab sandwich, which is made on a freshly-baked pita. You can get it with meat or just the veggies, which typically include lettuce, tomato, onions, cabbage, and between one and three sauces — garlic, herbal, and hot. The most famous Döner in Berlin comes from Mustafas Gemüse Kebap, though you can find other Dönerbude on practically every corner in Berlin. Currywurst is the next must-have street food found all over Berlin. Currywurst is a type of sausage that is covered in curry-flavored tomato sauce and curry powder sprinkled on top, with a side of fries. Just across from Mustafas is Curry 36, a popular currywurst stall.

Since you are just visiting Germany, possibly for the first time, you may or may not like German food. If you find that this food just isn’t for you, don’t worry. Berlin is filled with international cuisine, with a large variety of restaurants serving Asian, Italian, American, and so much more.

Learn the History

One of the great things about Berlin is that there is history everywhere. You can enjoy the city and learn a lot with little to no cost. Checkpoint Charlie, a famous former border crossing between East and West Germany, has a lot to see for free outside. There are walls with pictures and words detailing what the area was and what significant things happened there. Though there is a museum — the Mauer Museum, Haus am Checkpoint Charlie — at the site, there is not necessarily a reason to pay the museum fee, when you can get a lot out of a short walk around the area. If you have a chance, then you should visit the East Side Gallery, where the longest-remaining portion of the Berlin Wall stands. It is open air and completely free to walk along and look at all of the images painted on the wall.

Even if you only have one free day in Berlin, there is so much you can do and see in a short time. No matter where you go, you will be sure to find delicious food and historical landmarks.

-Grace Douglas

Grace Douglas is a lover of cats, books, and travel. She is currently working toward her Master in International Security Management in Berlin.