OceanMedallion to be Used on All Princess Cruises Ships

As cruise lines prep for a return to service, new details continue to emerge about what life on board will be like for cruisers. Princess Cruises, who’s return is scheduled for April, announced today that their MedallionClass Experience will be available across the global fleet in 2021. The goal is to make use of as much touchless technology as possible while also enhancing and personalizing the guest experience.

What is OceanMedallion?

MedallionClass ships feature a wearable device called OceanMedallion™ that replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) -driven innovative technology. OceanMedallion connects guests and crew to an experiential “IoT” platform through a network of sensors and readers that help recognize individuals in locations throughout the ship, facilitating touchless capabilities that include personalized service and interactive entertainment, while also reducing contact between guests and crew on board and in ports.

“Innovation is allowing us to pair guidance from public health experts with the unparalleled touch-free capabilities of the OceanMedallion honoring our commitment to health and safety, while continuing to reinvent and simplify the experience all together,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises and now president of Holland America Group. “During this down-time we’ve worked behind the scenes to re-engineer our operation to give guests maximum control of their cruise vacation, as well as to activate the Princess MedallionClass Experience on all of our ships.”

The smart wristband controls a number of onboard experiences such as:

touchless embarkation and disembarkation

keyless stateroom entry

completely contactless commerce

simplified safety training

on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

guest service requests via mobile device chat

location-based gaming and wagering

entertainment content via smart devices

Coral Princess, Diamond Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Island Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sapphire Princess will feature MedallionClass technology along with the new Enchanted Princess.

“The same technology we’ve used to simplify and personalize the guest experience on our Princess MedallionClass ships for the past three years is now being further leveraged to safeguard our guests and crew as well,” said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. “That means that the smartest ships at sea are now enabling intelligence-driven safety processes via the OceanMedallion.”

Have you tried a OceanMedallion on a Princess Cruise before? Let us know what you thought about the technology in the comments below!