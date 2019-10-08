fbpx

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Ship Review
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Ship Review

October 8, 2019
October 8, 2019

Oceania Announces Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center (Video)

As interest in luxury cruise vacations grow, many small ship luxury lines are making changes to meet high demands from passengers. Oceania Cruises is one of the highest-rated small ship cruise lines and a new spa on board their fleet is adding to the luxury experience. Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, which came about as part of the cruise line’s OceaniaNEXT initiative, takes a holistic approach to health and wellness and goes well beyond what you’ll find at other spas at sea or on land. The spa is set to debut across Oceania’s fleet in December 2019 and January 2020. 

OceaniaNext

OceaniaNext is a $100 million initiative to bring Oceania’s fleet into the modern age. Regatta, Insignia, Sirena, and Nautica are all slated to receive significant upgrades including the new Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center. 

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center

OceaniaNext will upgrade the whole Oceania Fleet | Photo: Oceania Cruises

According to Bob Binder, the President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, upgrading the ships and spa services begins a new era of Oceania cruising. 

“OceaniaNEXT will be the most extensive and comprehensive suite of product and guest service enhancements that we have ever undertaken,” he said. “Our Regatta-Class ships are like second homes to our loyal guests and travel partners. They don’t build ships like these anymore, which is why this re-inspiration project is such an important milestone in our company’s 15-year history. We are maintaining the intimate surroundings and personal attention that our guests love, while at the same time setting a new standard of style and elegance for small ship cruising. We have opened a new chapter, innovating in every way as we look to the future and the way our guests want to travel. We can’t wait for our ‘new’ ships to launch.”

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center

In a press release, the luxury cruise company outlined what makes their new spa so unique from the rest:

A holistic approach to well-being is at the very heart of our new Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center. The dynamic suite of programs and services extends well beyond the spa to support all dimensions of wellness and help you attain balance. Enriching presentations on board and enlightening adventures ashore stimulate the intellect. Healthy menu choices and personal training consultations boost physical fitness. Revitalizing massages or oxygen facials instill a radiant glow that soothes the soul. Taken as a whole, the Aquamar experience translates to the best possible quality of life during your voyage with Oceania Cruises and beyond.

Sounds pretty nice to us! 

Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Ship Review
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Ship Review

October 8, 2019

