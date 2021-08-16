Norwegian Gem Sets Sail from New Terminal at PortMiami

When Norwegian Gem began making its way down the main channel at PortMiami, it marked not only the first Norwegian Cruise Line ship to sail from PortMiami in 17 months, but also the very first ship to use the recently completed NCL Terminal at the port. Norwegian Gem, the third of the cruise line’s 17 ships to resume operation, will call on Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Harvest Caye over the course of its 7-day itinerary.

“It has been an exhilarating few weeks as we relaunch our fleet, reunite with our shipboard families and welcome our guests back for their long-awaited cruise vacations,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “I’ve been impressed and proud of how our global team and partners have come together to safely bring back cruising, an over $55 billion-dollar industry that positively impacts communities around the world.”

New NCL Terminal at PortMiami

The brand new terminal is as gorgeous as it is functional. Capable of embarking and disembarking ships carrying 5,000 passengers, the 188,000 square foot terminal was built with sustainability in mind. It was built according to LEED Gold standards for energy optimization, water efficiency, air quality and utilization of local materials and resources. In addition, approximately 90% of all subcontractors, vendors and suppliers were local to the region, reducing the carbon footprint of the project and encouraging local economic growth. The terminal will also have shore power capabilities by 2023, according to the cruise line.

“Today is even more special as it is the first time we are relaunching from our hometown and from the new NCL Terminal at PortMiami. After many months, we are ready to deliver a safe and memorable experience for our guests at every step of their cruise journey,” said Sommer.

Vaccinations Required

After winning their lawsuit against the state of Florida last week, Norwegian Cruise Line is proudly boasting their status as a 100% vaccinated cruise vacation, the only cruise line to do so from the state of Florida. All guests and crew will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when a Norwegian Cruise Line ship sets sail from Florida ports.