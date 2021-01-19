Norwegian Cruise Line Will Restart Operation in May

In a statement this morning, Norwegian Cruise Line announced they’ve made the difficult decision to further suspend their cruise operations through April 2021. Following in the footsteps of both Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Group, NCL cited protection of guests and crew as a primary reason for the decision. The continued suspension also applies to Norwegian Cruise Line’s luxury cruise brands Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

In a statement posted to the cruise line’s website, the company stated they’re still closely reviewing the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Conditional Sailing Order in order to resume cruising safely.

You can read the full statement below:

On October 30, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order, a roadmap for the steps the CDC will require for resumption of cruise voyages in the U.S. We will closely review the order and continue to partner with global and domestic authorities, including the CDC, to chart a path forward.

We have extended our voluntary temporary suspension of all voyages through April 2021.

We are committed to taking all appropriate steps and actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 and are working closely and in partnership with local, state, federal and global agencies. While this may result in additional future changes, please know our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our guests and travel partners. We continue to monitor this situation closely and will provide additional updates as they are available.

Where Are We With a Vaccine?

The news this week and last of more cruise lines pushing back their start date comes as vaccine distribution is ramping up all over the world. Newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden has already promised 100 million vaccines delivered in his first 100 days in office and on NBC’s Meet the Press, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed confidence in the plan, saying “the feasibility of his goal is absolutely clear, there’s no doubt about it that that can be done,”.

According to experts, it’s not a lack of vaccines that will slow down the process, but a lack of trained staff to administer the shots all across the country. According to a tracker set up by news outlet USA Today, only 3% of Americans have received the first COVID-19 inoculation shot. Where you live seems to matter in how quickly the vaccine will be available. Only 1.8% of Alabama has been vaccinated while for comparison, 6.3% of West Virginians have been given their first shot.

Were you booked on a Norwegian Cruise Line that was postponed or cancelled? Let us know in the comments below.