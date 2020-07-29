Norwegian Cruise Line Suspends Until November

Norwegian Cruise Line has updated the cancelled sailings page on their website and unfortunately it’s more bad news. The cruise line has suspended sailings through the month of October, citing passenger health as the company’s top priority.

From the NCL Website:

Updated July 29, 2020: Your safety is our #1 priority—both on and off our ships. Due to the current global environment, we are extending the suspension of 2020 cruises to include all cruises embarking through October.

For those booked on a cruise in October, Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away a future cruise credit of 125% of the amount paid.

The cruise line had already begun canceling cruises in October prior to the news today. Those cruises included Norwegian Bliss on October 4 and 12, Norwegian Joy on October 4, Norwegian Breakaway on October 4 and 11, and Norwegian Gem on October 2 and 9.

It seemed like this was on the horizon as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to push back their no-sail order. The current order is set to expire at the end of September but there are many in the cruise community who have doubts that date is possible.

Healthy Sail Panel

As part of the Healthy Sail Panel with Royal Caribbean Group, NCL Holdings will be instituting many changes to the way cruisers sail in the coming year. One example would be Royal Caribbean’s new virtual muster drill, which eliminates large group gatherings on board. It’s expected that Norwegian Cruise Line ships will feature the technology going forward as well.

The virtual muster involves passengers completing a review of all safety information on their smart device or on the TV in every stateroom. After reading all of the material, guests then check in with their designated ship personnel at a specific location to complete the process. At the time of the announcement, Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, saw only positives coming from the technology.

“The health and safety of our guests and crew are our number one priority, and the development of this new muster process is an elegant solution to an outdated, unpopular process,” he said. “The fact that this will also save guests time and allow the ship to operate without pause means that we can increase health, safety and guest satisfaction simultaneously.”

Were you booked on a Norwegian Cruise Line itinerary in October? Do you think the CDC will continue to push back their no-sail order? Let us know!