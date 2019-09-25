Norwegian Says Bye-Bye to Single Use Plastics

Sea turtles have a new favorite cruise line thanks to a commitment to ending single use plastics. Norwegian Cruise Line has teamed with JUST Goods, Inc, a sustainable packaging company, to eliminate single use plastic bottles and more on board the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet. Single use plastics are one of the biggest polluters of our oceans and poses a threat to sea life all of shapes and sizes. Norwegian isn’t the first cruise line to move towards alternatives to plastic goods and we expect to see more of the same in the future.

The Push to Ban Single-Use Plastics

Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, explained why protecting natural resources is a major focus for the company.

“We are a leading Company – one that is in the business of creating memorable experiences for our guests,” he said. “It is imperative that we take meaningful steps to preserve our oceans and the destinations we visit. Partnering with JUST is one of my proudest moments as the head of our pioneering brand. This latest effort – the elimination of single-use plastic bottles across our fleet – is just the latest environmentally responsible action we are taking to reduce our footprint and encourage others to protect our natural resources. While we are aware that this is just the beginning of what we and others need to do to be good stewards of our environment, we are committed to our Sail & Sustain initiatives and will continue to innovate for the overall benefit of the planet and its future.”

About JUST Goods

The brainchild of Jaiden Smith, a rapper, actor and the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, JUST takes an innovative approach to sourcing and packaging the world’s most valued resource – water. Using paper instead of plastic, JUST is able to replace bottles that don’t decompose with ones that do.

“It’s critical that businesses take a leading role in efforts to lighten the impact we have on our planet,” said JUST Goods, Inc. CEO Ira Laufer. “We created JUST to do just that – to be a better option in a category that has created a lot of the damage and continues to do so. The JUST team couldn’t be happier to now share this goal with our partner, Norwegian Cruise Line. We’re deeply appreciative of Norwegian’s commitment that’s so similar to ours – the Company is pushing the boundaries of what’s always been done because it knows we all need to do better. We’re thrilled to be taking steps in the right direction alongside NCL.”