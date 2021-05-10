Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces Norwegian Prima

The new Prima Class ships from Norwegian Cruise Line are on the way! In an announcement this morning, the cruise line released some new details about the very first ship. In an interesting change from the usual, Norwegian Prima will be slightly smaller than the previous Breakaway and Breakaway-Plus class ships the cruise line has been building for the past decade. Up until today, the upcoming ships were known in the industry as “Project Leonardo”. The new ship is currently in production at Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

Norwegian Prima will accomodate 3,215 passengers and have a gross tonnage of 140,000. The cruise line plans to release more details about the ship on Wednesday, until then, all we have is where the ship will be sailing.

The ship will begin sailing in the Summer of 2022 and spend the first few months sailing from Amsterdam and Copenhagen on cruises to Northern Europe including the fjords of Norway and elsewhere around the Baltics.

RELATED: Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Return Date

On September 23, 2022, the new ship will sail a transatlantic voyage from Southhampton, England to New York City. From there, the ship will sail a 5-night cruise to Bermuda and then a 12-night sailing from New York City to Galveston, Texas. The ship will then begin sailing Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries from Miami and Port Canaveral.

Bookings for the new ship open on May 12, 2021 and make sure you stay tuned to Porthole Cruise as we’ll have all the details on Wednesday when Norwegian Cruise Line releases more details about the new ship!