Norwegian Cruise Line introduces all-new Cruise Norwegian app

Cruise News – Dec. 6, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the introduction of the next generation of its booked guest mobile application, the Cruise Norwegian app. Designed for use from time of booking to day of disembarkation, the new app helps make the most of the time on and off the ship as well as stay connected with friends and family on board and back home.

“Whether they’re 60 days from their sail date or in the middle of their cruise, the Cruise Norwegian app brings seamless anytime-access to a myriad of onboard offerings, services, and activities right into the palms of our guests’ hands,” said Andy Stuart, president and CEO for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Once on board, the Cruise Norwegian app will allow guests to continue customizing their ideal cruise experience and view or manage their existing account information, allowing them to maximize their time and spend it on the things they enjoy the most.”

The new app provides the capability to preview and book shore excursions, make dining and entertainment reservations, and purchase packages such as onboard dining and beverage packages or special occasion packages before the cruise. On embarkation day, the app provides directions to the port as well as saves time at the pier with a paperless boarding process with mobile e-docs and mobile online check-in functionality.

Once on board, guests can use the Cruise Norwegian app complimentary by connecting to the ship’s WiFi to stay up-to-date on what’s happening on board. Besides making onboard reservations, guests can stay connected with friends and family on board with the app’s unlimited onboard calls and messages for a one-time fee of $9.95. Groups can organize meet ups and share their favorite photos with everyone in their party with group messaging through the app. Those wishing to check-in with loved ones back home can make calls through the Cruise Norwegian app for a nominal fee of $0.79 per minute for outbound calls to nearly every country in the world.

Before disembarking the ship, guests using the app can track and review their onboard purchases, as well as view helpful disembarkation information including immigration and Easy Walk-off details. Users thinking of their next cruise can also view information about Norwegian’s Cruise Next program, review their Latitudes Rewards points, and learn about onboard tier benefits.

The free Cruise Norwegian app is currently available aboard Norwegian Sky, will be available aboard Norwegian’s newest ship, Norwegian Bliss when she launches in summer 2018, and will be available fleetwide by the end of 2018.

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line