Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reaches $2.5 Million Goal for Hurricane Relief

Cruise News – Feb. 23, 2018

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, announced that it has met the company’s goal of raising $2.5 million for the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program. In less than four months, the program has received more than $1.25 million in donations from the company’s team members, guests, travel partners, and business partners, which the company has matched in order to assist All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response, a nonprofit organization focused on natural disaster relief, in rebuilding safe, resilient schools on five Caribbean islands.

The Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program launched in late September 2017 when the company partnered with relief organization All Hands and Hearts to help provide immediate relief in Key West and reconstruct schools and critical infrastructure in affected islands in the Caribbean including Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and Tortola. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a longstanding relationship with the Caribbean, where its ships have been visiting for more than 50 years, and is focused on providing both immediate and long-term assistance to the region.

“We are extremely grateful to have met our goal of raising $2.5 million to help fund the Hope Starts Here hurricane relief program, which we began after witnessing the devastation that Hurricanes Irma and Maria inflicted on the Florida Keys and the Caribbean,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We want to wholeheartedly thank everyone who contributed to our efforts to deliver early relief response and rebuild safe, resilient schools in these impacted communities. We could not have met this goal without your generosity.”

“As the single largest donation in our organization’s history, this support allows us to continue and expand upon our work to rebuild in the Caribbean after the devastating hurricanes of last year,” said David Campbell, cofounder of All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response. “All Hands and Hearts is committed to providing help and hope to communities impacted by natural disasters, and together with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are able to have an even greater impact.”

Photos: All Hands and Hearts