Norwegian Cruise Line Debuts “Escape Room” Experience

Cruise News – Mar. 9, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line has debuted an all-new entertainment experience aboard several of its ships: Escape The Big Top allows guests to participate in the popular escape room experience with a twist, as they put their critical-thinking skills to the test. During the game, when an onboard carnival takes an unusual turn and an act goes wrong, it’s up to the guests to solve the clues and escape the spell before the time runs out.

Escape the Big Top is a complimentary event for guests of all ages. It can run up to one hour and is available several times per cruise aboard the line’s four newest ships: Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Breakaway, and Norwegian Epic. Guests can make reservations through the box office once they are on board; sign up information can be found in the ship’s Freestyle Daily.

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line