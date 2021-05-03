Norwegian Cruise Line Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

It’s been a challenging year for everyone, but for teachers, the shift from in-person learning to virtual class had to have been one of the most difficult transitions for anyone. In recognition and celebration of the countless teachers who had to make the transition, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the relaunch of its “Norwegian’s Giving Joy” contest, which provides educators with free cruises and a chance to win up to $25,000 for their schools.

Norwegian’s Giving Joy

“Norwegian’s Giving Joy” highlights the work of educators all across the country as well as the intersection between travel and education. The contest was first launched in 2019 and saw 1.4 million votes for more than 46,000 teachers, and a total prize of over $100,000 for schools across North America.

“Now more than ever, educators deserve our gratitude and so much more for their perseverance and unwavering commitment to inspire students every day,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Travel is one of the most immersive means of education. It broadens our perspective, encourages us to discover, adapt and accept new cultures and experiences. With ‘Norwegian’s Giving Joy,’ we are able to help shed light on these everyday heroes and raise their spirits by awarding them with a long-overdue vacation to help show them the world, as they’ve helped shape so many of ours.”

The contest runs from May 3 to June 4, 2021 and everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite educator. The top 100 educators with the most votes will win a seven-night cruise for two on voyages embarking from the U.S. and Canada through summer 2023. The Grand Prize winner will be awarded with a $25,000 donation for his or her school, while the second and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their schools. A virtual award ceremony will take place in August 2021.

“We have all had a teacher that has impacted our lives and helped define who we are today,” Sommer continued. “It is our responsibility to rally behind these incredible individuals and show them how grateful we truly are. While we were unable to host ‘Norwegian’s Giving Joy’ in 2020, we are making up for it this year by offering 100 teachers, more than ever before, with free cruises. We look forward to welcoming these educators on board our world-class fleet very, very soon.”

Previous Grand Prize Winner Nicole Conlisk of One World Middle School in the Bronx, N.Y. explained how the donation from Norwegian Cruise Line improved her school’s ability to educate students.

“Norwegian Cruise Line recognizing what we do on a daily basis and sharing stories of how we each impact and inspire our students has brought awareness to the work we do as educators,” she said. “Through the support provided by NCL, we hope to continue the STEM program, while also expanding the educational opportunities with courses in architecture, criminal science, robotics, musical theater and other performing arts, in the next school year.”

You can learn more about the contest and vote for your favorite teacher here.