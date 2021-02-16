fbpx

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Cruises Until June

Norwegian Encore | Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that they’ve suspended all cruises until June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global travel climate. The news also applies to NCL’s sister brands Oceania Cruise and Regent Seven Seas. 

According to the NCL website: 

Guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruise in May 2021 will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid by March 23, 2021. Additionally, a 10% off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account, if the guest has not already received one for a previously cancelled sailing. The 10% FCC coupon is valid for one year from date of issue, and can be used for any Norwegian Cruise Line voyage embarking through 2022 and is combinable with any other Future Cruise Credits and all future promotions at time of booking.

The news is obviously disappointing for those who were booked, particularly considering cruise ships are currently operating from Singapore and Italy with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Norwegian Cruise Line has worked hard over the past year and more to establish health and safety protocols which they hoped the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would approve of. Unfortunately, the Conditional Sail Order established by the CDC sets lofty standards for cruise lines, forcing some to completely abandon the thought of sailing again until a vaccine is widely distributed among the general public. 

No Alaska Sailings Cancelled 

There was some good news in Norwegian’s update this morning, however. The cruise line said they had not cancelled any scheduled Alaska sailings in the wake of Canada banning all cruise ships over 100 passengers from calling on ports in the country until February 2022. They have unfortunately temporarily halted bookings for the 2021 Alaska cruise season as they sort through the logistics of cruising to Alaska without stopping at our neighbors to the North. 

From NCL’s statement: 

We are working through all available options as quickly as possible, and given the fluidity of the current environment, we will also continue to work with the Canadian government to amend the current suspension. We will continue to keep all travel partners and guests updated as the situation progresses, and we thank them for their patience.

Were you booked on an NCL cruise between now and June? Let us know in the comments!

Let us know your comments!
#########
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

