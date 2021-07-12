Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Winners of ‘Giving Joy’ Contest

There are 100 lucky teachers waking up across America this morning! Norwegian Cruise Line announced the winners of their Norwegian’s Giving Joy contest where the top prize for 100 teachers is a seven-night cruise for two! Three of the 100 are in for even more as Norwegian is awarding the Grand Prize winner a $25,000 donation for his or her school, while the second and third place winners will receive a $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their schools.

The point of the contest is to give recognition to teachers all over the country who highlight the importance of travel in education. The 100 winners came from a number of different states as well as Puerto Rico and Canada.

“In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week and to highlight the importance of travel and education, Norwegian Cruise Line relaunched its Giving Joy contest on May 3, 2021, honoring and celebrating the countless teachers who have given their all to students, virtually or in person over the last year,” the cruise line wrote on their website.

We’ll have to wait to see who the lucky three top prize winners are however, the cruise line will announce those winners during Norwegian’s Giving Joy Awards event on Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be open to the public and can be streamed live on Facebook.

You can view the list of all 100 winners HERE.

“After such a challenging year, we are so happy to provide these unsung heroes a well-deserved cruise vacation,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have heard phenomenal stories about how these selfless educators are going above and beyond and it couldn’t be more inspiring.”

Congratulations to all the teachers who won! Don’t forget to send us your pics from the lido deck!