Norwegian Cruise Line Adds More Cuba and Alaska Cruises to Summer 2018

Cruise News – July 10, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced updates to its summer 2018 deployment: Following her fall/winter season in South America and a dry dock enhancement, the 1,936-passenger Norwegian Sun will reposition to Port Canaveral and offer all-inclusive 4-day cruises to Havana, Cuba, and Key West, and 3-day cruises to the Bahamas. All guests sailing aboard one of Norwegian Sun’s Cuba or Bahamas cruises from Port Canaveral will also enjoy unlimited complimentary beverages included in their cruise fare as a part of the ship’s all-inclusive program.

In addition, following her winter 2017/2018 season sailing in Australia and Asia, the 2,376-passenger Norwegian Jewel will journey from Tokyo (Yokohama) to Seattle and will replace Norwegian Sun as Norwegian’s third ship sailing Alaska cruises in summer 2018. Norwegian Jewel will offer a multitude of itineraries including 7- and 9-day sailings from Seattle, Seward, and Vancouver.

“Alaska continues to be one of the most popular destinations we sail to around the world. We are thrilled to be significantly increasing capacity in the region in summer 2018 with the redeployment of Norwegian Jewel and the inaugural season for Norwegian Bliss, providing more opportunities for our guests to experience a vacation of a lifetime in this incredible pristine destination,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer for Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our all-inclusive model aboard Norwegian Sky has been very well-received and as we evaluated the opportunity to expand upon that concept, we felt that Port Canaveral was the ideal location to offer our guests a value-rich on board experience and exciting action-packed ports-of-call, including an overnight call in Havana, Cuba.”

Photos: Norwegian Cruise Line