Norwegian Breakaway to Homeport in New Orleans

Cruise News – Oct. 3, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line’s 4,000-passenger Norwegian Breakaway will reposition from the Big Apple to the Big Easy for the winter 2018/19 season, becoming the largest cruise ship to sail from New Orleans.

Norwegian Breakaway will sail 7-, 10-, and 11-day cruises to the Caribbean, visiting ports including Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; Roatán, Bay Islands, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, Belize.

“Norwegian Breakaway will be the largest and newest ship from Norwegian to sail from New Orleans, and we are thrilled to bring our signature Breakaway-class ship to this important homeport,” said Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Breakaway will replace Norwegian Gem in New Orleans, which will reposition to New York City for the winter 2018/19 season, joining Norwegian Escape, which repositions there for summer 2018.

Norwegian Breakaway will arrive in her new homeport of New Orleans on November 11, 2018, to sail the Caribbean cruises through April 7, 2019. The new itineraries will open for sale on October 24.

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line