Long-time Norwegian Cruise Line devotees will be happy to learn that they can continue to experience the culinary theater of Teppanyaki, the rustic Tuscan fare of La Cucina, the elegance of the French Le Bistro, and the steakhouse delights of Cagney’s. But save room for some exciting new additions to these signature eateries, some that recently debuted on other Norwegian ships and others that premiere aboard Bliss.

The Waterfront, a quarter-mile-long outdoor promenade dotted with restaurants and pubs, is a popular spot to eat. On Deck 8 you’ll find alfresco dining at Ocean Blue, a refined and elegant seafood spot that first hit the waves aboard Breakaway, and Los Lobos, an upscale cantina that debuted aboard Norwegian Dawn in 2016 and serves up traditional Mexican favorites along with handcrafted margaritas and guacamole prepared tableside. Alfresco dining areas are also offered at La Cucina and Cagney’s. All Waterfront eateries also offer indoor seating for cooler evenings on board.

Food Republic, with its à la carte menu, is an Asian fusion eatery that blends the flavors and cooking traditions of Asian and South American cuisine. This family- friendly restaurant (where ordering is done via iPad) is tucked away on Deck 8 and offers a delightful assortment of small dishes to full platters, all meant to be shared.

Other restaurants on board Norwegian Bliss include: