MSC Grandiosa Will Feature All New Fine Art Experiences (VIDEO)
MSC Grandiosa Will Feature All New Fine Art Experiences (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - August 27, 2019

Bliss is packed with so many innovative and exciting features both inside and out that it no longer matters what conditions places like Alaska have in store for your vacation.

Is it bliss? We think so! Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest addition and a ship purpose-built for Alaska cruising, complete with colorful Alaska-inspired hull artwork by marine life artist and devoted conservationist, Wyland.

 The extraordinary features will be just as appealing to cruisers once the Alaska season ends and Bliss heads down south, through the Panama Canal, for her inaugural Caribbean season. Check out our review of Norwegian Bliss below! 

Long-time Norwegian Cruise Line devotees will be happy to learn that they can continue to experience the culinary theater of Teppanyaki, the rustic Tuscan fare of La Cucina, the elegance of the French Le Bistro, and the steakhouse delights of Cagney’s. But save room for some exciting new additions to these signature eateries, some that recently debuted on other Norwegian ships and others that premiere aboard Bliss.

The Waterfront, a quarter-mile-long outdoor promenade dotted with restaurants and pubs, is a popular spot to eat. On Deck 8 you’ll find alfresco dining at Ocean Blue, a refined and elegant seafood spot that first hit the waves aboard Breakaway, and Los Lobos, an upscale cantina that debuted aboard Norwegian Dawn in 2016 and serves up traditional Mexican favorites along with handcrafted margaritas and guacamole prepared tableside. Alfresco dining areas are also offered at La Cucina and Cagney’s. All Waterfront eateries also offer indoor seating for cooler evenings on board. 

Food Republic, with its à la carte menu, is an Asian fusion eatery that blends the flavors and cooking traditions of Asian and South American cuisine. This family- friendly restaurant (where ordering is done via iPad) is tucked away on Deck 8 and offers a delightful assortment of small dishes to full platters, all meant to be shared.

Other restaurants on board Norwegian Bliss include:

  • Q (a BBQ restaurant)
  • Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville 
  • Garden Cafe Buffet
  • Coco’s and Dolce Gelato
  • Starbucks (the first in Norwegian’s fleet) 

Have a need for speed? Norwegian Bliss features an electric go-kart racing track guests are sure to love. After you race, head over to the space-themed laser tag arena, or test your courage on the Ocean Loop, a transparent free-fall waterslide that extends out past the side of the ship. A five-hole mini-golf course and video arcade as well as a barber shop and hair salon means you’ll be having fun and looking great the whole cruise. 

The Mandara Spa on board Norwegian Bliss is one of the most popular spots on the ship. The thermal suite is the best place to relax while the vitality pool, salt rooms, and snow rooms will have you looking and feeling your best. Spa treatments are high end and offer all the amenities you’ve come to expect from a luxury spa retreat. 

For the kids, the Splash Academy is the best place on board. The ship’s youth staff comes up with tons of fun games and activities to keep youngsters happy while parents enjoy a much-needed break.

Norwegian Cruise Lines wants everyone to have the opportunity to cruise, and the cabins on board Norwegian Bliss have options for all kinds of travelers. Along with all the standard interior, oceanview, and balcony staterooms and suites,there’s also 82 rooms designed for solo passengers. Each solo room is an interior and quite small, but with “windows” which virtually project the scene outside. 

Standard oceanview and balcony staterooms are modern, sleek, and comfortable while the suites are as extravagant as you’d expect. King size beds, waterfall showers, sitting areas, balcony lounge chairs, and more make a suite on board Norwegian Bliss a real treat for cruisers to enjoy. 

Norwegian Cruise Line casinos have been voted “Best Casinos” by Porthole Cruise Magazine readers for the past seven  years. The vast casino on Bliss complements many of the ship’s  atmospheric bars and lounges for endless evenings of cocktails and conversation; don’t miss Sugarcane Mojito Bar, The Mondavi family’s Cellars Wine Bar, and Maltings Whiskey Bar. 

The big draw is Jersey Boys, a slightly abbreviated version of the show that took Broadway by storm. This is the story of the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and their rise to fame from the streets of New Jersey to the hit parade with songs like “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” Superb!

Like a tipple with your entertainment? Check out Happy Hour Prohibition — The Musical. A lighthearted tale of bootleggers, toe-tappin’ tunes, and specialty cocktails prohibition-style, this show is a most enjoyable way to spend your pre-dinner hour.

