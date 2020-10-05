In a statement on their website this morning, Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled all cruises embarking in November as well as all sailings on Norwegian Star, Norwegian Spirit, and Norwegian Dawn through March 2021. The cruise line cited passenger health and safety as their number one priority and reason for the postponement.

Your safety is our #1 priority—both on and off our ships. Due to the current global environment, we are extending the suspension of 2020 cruises to include all cruises embarking through November 2020. Additionally, we’ll be suspending sailings on Norwegian Star, Norwegian Spirit, and Norwegian Dawn through March 2021.

Guests who had an active reservation on a suspended cruises in November 2020 through March 2021 will automatically receive a refund of their cruise fare in the original form of a payment for the amount paid within 25 days. Additionally, a 10% off coupon will be automatically added to the guest’s account which is valid for one year from date of issue, and can be used for any Norwegian Cruise Line voyage embarking through 2022 and is combinable with any FCCs and all future promotions at time of booking. The update also applies to NCL’s luxury small ship brands Regent Seven Seas and Oceania Cruises. https://www.porthole.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/No-Cruises-Until-December-Says-Norwegian-Cruise-Line.mp4

Hope for a Return

The news that Norwegian Cruise Line has postponed their restart another month comes just a week after news that the White House Coronavirus Task Force was planning to overrule the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when cruising can return. CDC Director Robert Redfield recommended that the no-sail order be extended until February 2021, citing the danger still posed by COVID-19. However, Vice President Mike Pence and his team decided that 30 days would be plenty.

NCL isn’t the first cruise line to extend their pause past the new October 31 expiration date for the no-sail order. Last week, Carnival Cruise Line canceled all cruises from ports in the United States, except for Port Miami and Port Canaveral, for November and December.

News that the President, several White House advisors and other politicians tested positive for COVID-19 postponed a meeting between cruise lines and the government that was scheduled for Friday. It’s unclear when that meeting will happen as the involved parties would need to recover from the virus before any in-person meeting could take place. As of this morning, President Trump is still recovering from the virus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

