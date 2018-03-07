New Terminal Coming to Miami, says Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Cruise News – Mar. 7, 2018

Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), announced plans to begin construction on a new cruise terminal at PortMiami that will transform the city’s iconic skyline.

The terminal which has been called the “Pearl of Miami” will debut in November 2019 to coincide with the arrival of Norwegian Encore, the fourth and final Breakaway-Plus-class ship.

“The concept of cruising was born in Miami,” Del Rio says of the longstanding relationship between his company and the popular port city. “Norwegian has been sailing from Miami for over fifty years, longer than any other cruise line, and we are honored to be partnering with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County to construct an iconic terminal that will contribute to Miami’s world famous skyline and strengthen its position as the Cruise Capital of the World.”

The Miami-based firm of Bermello Ajamil & Partners Inc. based their spiralled, 166,500 square-foot design on the shape of the chambered nautilus. When completed, the terminal will have the capacity to berth ships carrying up to 5,000 passengers, and feature new technology to support faster and more efficient embarkation and disembarkation, as well as expedited security screening and luggage check-in. The project will be constructed to LEED Silver standards, focusing on innovation in design and terminal operation to create a platform that will optimize energy performance, indoor air quality, water efficiencies and maximize the use of local materials and resources.

Miami-Dade County has allocated $100 million to the project, which will be augmented by NCLH contributions.

NCLH, which operates Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises as well as Norwegian Cruise Line, made the announcement today at the annual Seatrade Cruise Global industry conference in Fort Lauderdale.

Photos: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings/Bermello Ajamil & Partners