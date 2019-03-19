New River Cruise Bike Tours Starting in Asia

River cruising through Asian countries like Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand is an adventure most have never experienced. Grasshopper Adventures is launching three unique bike tours and cruise adventures for 2019 and 2020 on the Mekong in Cambodia/Vietnam, the Brahmaputra in India and the River Kwai in Thailand.

Grasshopper Adventures’ new river cruising itineraries along several of Asia’s most picturesque waterways combine the luxury and comfort of river cruising with the adventure and experience of their many bike tours. Those who love to bike shouldn’t miss out on exploring exotic places like Siem Reap, Kolkata and Bangkok by bike then enjoy a scenic and relaxing river cruise to the next stop in the evenings.

River Cruising in Asia

The ships are under private charter by Grasshopper Adventures and are escorted by a Grasshopper tour leader. Each ship is outfitted with attentive staff, high quality cuisine and luxury accommodations.

Adam Platt-Hepworth, the founder of Grasshopper Adventures, wanted to create an experience that people who loved cruising and people who loved biking would enjoy.

“With these new, exciting and unique tours we are able to welcome non-cycling partners or friends and will have special activities planned for them each day while the riders are out on the bikes” he said. “It’s like having a portable hotel!”

Bike Tours Through Asia

Getting off the ship to explore via bike adds a whole new dimension to a cruise vacation. Get closer to the sights, sounds, and cultures of Southeast Asia when you can get off the ship and really explore this new and exciting region of the world. Grasshopper Adventures provides all the biking equipment including bikes and safety gear so the only thing you have to worry about is which wine to choose with dinner.

Grasshopper Adventures operates tours in Bhutan, Cambodia, India, Japan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.