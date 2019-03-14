New Ocean Ship Caters to Solo Cruisers

Fans of Vantage Deluxe World Travel and their award-winning river cruise itineraries have something to smile about today. Vantage Cruise Line is advancing past cruising the world’s most famous rivers with the announcement of a new ocean ship set for launch in 2021. Ocean Explorer will be a small-scale adventure ship featuring the latest and greatest technology to make cruising more comfortable, more adventurous, and greener and safer for all guests. Not only did Vantage Cruise Lines announce the new ship for 2021, but also its new sister ship slated for 2022.

What Sets Ocean Explorer Apart from the Rest?

Vantage Cruise Lines prides themselves on a luxury experience for all guests, even those traveling solo. Single supplement charges have long been the bane of a solo cruiser’s existence, but the new ship from Vantage will feature 15 solo cabins designed for just one person. That’s a first for any cruise line or ship.

Don’t be fooled by the explorer label however, this new ship is built for comfort as much as adventure. Multiple stateroom and suite options are available, walk-out balconies offer private panoramic observation opportunities, and unique TriLuxe Suites with the option for adjoining rooms will enhance family and group experiences.

Henry R. Lewis, Founder and Owner of Vantage Deluxe World Travel, explained why incorporating adventure and luxury was so important.

“We are thrilled to add this new small ship ocean cruising vessel to our fleet, and to surround our Vantage travelers in ultimate luxury as they explore their dream destinations,” he said. “The Ocean Explorer will be a ship that caters to those who appreciate relaxed casual luxury, but who also enjoy the thrill of exploration and adventure.”

RELATED: Go Small – The big advantages to small-ship cruising

Exciting New Features

Featuring the latest satellite and navigation technology, the Ocean Explorer incorporates ULSTEIN X-BOW, allowing for smoother sailing and deeper exploration into the packed ice, enhancing travelers’ comfort as they traverse the world’s seas. Guests on the Ocean Explorer will indulge in luxury on-board offerings like fine dining, casual yet refined service, and spa amenities, and have the opportunity to exercise their adventure muscles on guided excursions, such as wildlife viewing in small groups, biking, kayaking, and paddle boarding offshore.

Breathtaking views abound on the ship’s multilevel observation lounge and lobby will be a guest favorite along with relaxing by the swimming pool, catching a movie on the outdoor movie screen, or enjoying nightly curated lectures, programs, musical performances, and cultural events. Vantage’s on-board concierge are available around the clock for guests’ every need, both pre-trip and during the cruise.