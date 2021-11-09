Click on the icons below to share this post









Another day, another brand new cruise ship for us to covet! Princess Cruises released a series of first look images and video of their brand new ship Enchanted Princess and wow does it look spectacular! Princess Cruises also announced a special naming ceremony celebration will be broadcast on Monday, December 13, on their website, Facebook page and YouTube channels with more details coming as we get closer to the event. The ship’s inaugural cruise season will kick off November 10th when it begins sailing 10-day Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

“Introducing our newest ship – Enchanted Princess – is a significant milestone for Princess and we look forward to the first guests experiencing all this gorgeous ship has to offer,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Enchanted Princess is our seventh ship to enter service since the global pause, signifying our successful path forward, with many loyal and new guests ready to sail with us and our teammates ready to deliver meaningful and memorable vacations at an incredible value.”

Some notable features on board Enchanted Princess include new luxury Sky Suites with inclusive amenities and a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, 25 bars and restaurants, two deep tank Aquatic Relaxation pools, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, Movies Under the Stars, Princess Live! Café, Good Spirits at Sea Bar, Vegas-Style Casino, The Shops of Princess, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center and Discovery at SEA™ programs.

OceanMedallion Wearable Tech

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship uses Princess Cruises’ Medallion wearable device for almost everything like contactless boarding, locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. Just the size of a quarter, Medallion is also capable of using the MedallionNet WIFI network to stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

