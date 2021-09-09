New Episode of NCL’s EMBARK – The Series Premieres Tonight

Click on the icons below to share this post









Fans of Norwegian Cruise Line should make sure they’ve got plenty of popcorn made by 8pm tonight! NCL is premiering the fourth episode of “EMBARK – The Series,” a five-part docuseries chronicling the cruise line’s Great Cruise Comeback when Norwegian Jade became the first NCL ship in the fleet to welcome guests back on board after 500 days. The show is available at NCL EMBARK and on the company’s Facebook page.

In the episode, you’ll see the emotional moments when crew reunite for the first time after many months, as well as their excitement to get back to work curating memorable cruise experiences. The episode will feature the final preparations to ready the ship before the first guests embark and Norwegian Jade makes history as the first ship in the NCL fleet to homeport in Athens.

“We have been building up to this moment, when we finally set sail after a long 500-day journey back to cruising,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “From the beginning we set out to bring travelers along as we innovated and prepared for our Great Cruise Comeback. Now, in this fourth episode we bring viewers along to see and feel the emotions and excitement of safely reuniting with our guests, crew and the destinations we’ve missed for over the last year.”

All crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark on an NCL cruise through December 31, 2021.

Where to Watch the Previous 3 Episodes

The first three episodes of “EMBARK – The Series” are available on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark. Each episode shows the cruise line’s efforts for a safe resumption of operations with upgraded technologies and health and safety protocols, as well as investments in elevating the guest experience with new product offerings across its fleet and private resort destinations. The fleet-wide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the protocols of the cruise line’s SailSAFE™ health and safety program.

Let us know what you think of the episode in the comments below!