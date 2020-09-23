fbpx

SEARCH

Crystal Clean
Cruise Magazine
426 views
426 views

Crystal Clean

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 23, 2020
676 Views
Evan Gove
September 23, 2020

New Details About About Mardi Gras‘ Grand Central Atrium

Carnival Cruise Line released new details about a key area of their upcoming ship Mardi Gras

Grand Central Atrium Carnival Mardi Gras

Cruise ship atriums have long been used as a way to make a first impression on passengers. From the Swarovski crystal staircases found on MSC Cruises ships to the regal elegance and ambiance found on board Cunard ships, each cruise line likes to find their own way to stand out. Today, Carnival Cruise Line released new information about the atrium on board the upcoming Mardi Gras and wow does it sound cool. Check out the details, renderings and a construction photo below!

Carnival Cruise Line Mardi Gras

Grand Central Atrium | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Grand Central Atrium 

When Mardi Gras debuts in February, the ship will have six distinct ‘themed’ zones: French Quarter, La Piazza, Summer Landing, Lido, The Ultimate Playground and of course the atrium, Grand Central. Grand Central is a three-deck-high space with 3,000-square-foot glass panels built into the starboard side of the ship for some of the best ocean views on the ship.

Carnival Cruise Line

Grand Central Atrium Construction Progress | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Glenn Aprile, Carnival’s director of new build product development, explained that they wanted to match functionality with an eye-catching appeal. 

“Building an atrium into the side of a cruise ship is no easy task and it was a total team effort between our new build management team, engineers, designers, and hotel and entertainment teams to create a space that is as beautiful as it is functional,” he said. “We put the engineers and designers to the test here and our teams have taken everything we’ve learned about shipbuilding and interior design to create a stunning, comfortable and functional environment that truly sets Grand Central apart from other shipboard venues. With its transformation from daytime relaxation to nighttime entertainment, Grand Central is unlike anything that’s ever been done on a cruise ship before and our guests are going to love it.”

The plan is for the space to be low-key hangout spot during the day, but at night, it transforms into a performance venue with a rotation of yet-to-be-released acts where performers interact with 16 individually controlled LED screens displaying video and special effects, as well as lasers and aerial acts. 

Above it all is the multi-level Grand View Bar, which features floor-to-ceiling sea views with a virtual waterfall on translucent panels. Nearby that is Java Blue, a place for coffees, cappuccinos and lattes with a menu of fresh bakery items, wraps, salads and other light items. 

Carnival Mardi Gras

Grand View Bar | Photo: Carnival Cruise Line

Mardi Gras has the distinction of being the first North American cruise ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and is set to debut from Port Canaveral on February 6th. 

If you’re booked on the inaugural cruise, let us know in the comments below! 

Let us know your comments!
#############
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

The Latest

Crystal Clean
Cruise Magazine
426 views
426 views

Crystal Clean

Porthole Cruise Magazine - September 23, 2020

Already renowned for luxurious accommodations and signature butler service (voted best onboard enrichment and service in our 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards), Crystal River Cruises can trumpet that…

6,807Followers
981Subscriber

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions