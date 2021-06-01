MSC World Europa Will Have the Longest Dry Slide at Sea

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but MSC Cruises is working on building another brand new ship! The cruise line has officially opened up bookings for MSC World Europa and the details of the new ship are starting to come out. Along with featuring distinct districts throughout the ship, there is a promenade deck which extends both indoors and out and the ship will also feature The Spiral, an 11-deck high dry slide. The ship is scheduled to sail for the first time in December of 2022 on an inaugural cruise from Doha in Qatar to her new homeport of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“Quite unlike anything else at sea today, MSC World Europa and the entire MSC World Class redefines the cruise experience in so many ways: from the future-proof on board technologies that this completely new platform introduces for the first time all the way to its ground-breaking marine and interior design features. Put it simply, MSC World Europa marks the beginning of a new era for cruising,” said MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago. “At MSC Cruises innovation will and has always been at the heart of our business, driving how with each new class of ships we reimagine the guest experience, the operations as well as every single aspect of the technology that brings it all together. Whether it is the new advanced air filters that will be introduced here or the vessel’s iconic and never seen before Y-shape design, MSC World Europa is all about the future.”

MSC World Europa Dining

The new cruise ship will feature 13 dining venues, including six specialty restaurants. The two restaurants, Chef’s Garden Kitchen and La Pescaderia, will be entirely new to the cruise brand. Returning with enhancements include the classic American-style steakhouse Butcher’s Cut and Asian-inspired Kaito Teppanyaki Grill and Sushi Bar, as well as the newly launched Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina. Guests will also enjoy three restaurant-buffets on board, each offering their distinct ambiance, including a brand-new location open 24/7.

The cruise line also revamped the bar and snack section of the ship with new concepts and familiar favorites. The Masters of the Sea Pub will be split across two decks and brew their own craft beer on board for the first time. Other concepts include the Elixir – Mixology Bar with signature cocktails, a South Asian-style tea room filled with perfumes from the East, an authentic Emporium coffee bar with selections from around the world, a widely stocked Gin Bar inspired by a real distillery, a zesty juice bar made from fresh ingredients, and a gelateria.

New Stateroom Designs

One of the best things about the new ship will be 19 different stateroom categories, 65% of which feature a balcony. There are also seven brand new stateroom categories guest can choose from:

Balcony suites and staterooms that overlook the promenade.

Duplex MSC Yacht Club suites with large balconies and private hot tub, as well as open living/dining room area.

Aurea Suites with spacious balcony and private hot tub.

Infinite Ocean view staterooms with a panoramic sliding window that turns into a glass balustrade when open.

The Spiral

One of the coolest features of the brand new cruise ship is The Spiral – a unique architectural centerpiece in the form of a dry slide spanning 11 decks – making it the longest at sea! The curves of the impressive stainless-steel slide make it a true work of art as well as a fun way to get from the top of the ship to the promenade.

Environmentally-Friendly

MSC World Europa will run on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) meaning it will be much cleaner burning with reduced sulfur oxides and CO2 emissions. The ship will also feature selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, shore-to-ship power connectivity, advanced wastewater treatment systems designed in line with the International Maritime Organization’s MEPC 227(64), underwater radiated noise management system and a wide range of energy efficient equipment that help reduce and optimize engine use.